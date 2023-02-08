CarWale

    Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate breaks cover; swansong for flagship V12 GT

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    29 Views
    Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate breaks cover; swansong for flagship V12 GT

    -         Only 300 coupes and 199 Volante editions will be made

    -         5.2-litre V12 makes 770PS (759bhp)

    Aston Martin has decided it’s time to pull the plug on the current-gen DBS. And what better way to send off the flagship grand tourer than an ‘ultimate’ edition? What you see here is the last of its kind DBS in its ultimate avatar – the 770 Ultimate.

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Right Rear Three Quarter

    Limited to just 499 units (300 coupes and 199 drop-top Volante versions), the DBS 770 Ultimate is powered by the same 5.2-litre V12 used in the standard version. But the swansong V12 is dialled up to eleven, pushing close to 770PS – hence the name the same way it is in the DBX 707. This translates to 759bhp and an earth-shattering 900Nm.

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Right Side View

    There’s a modified air intake and ignition pathway contributing to a seven per cent increase in the maximum boost pressure. This results in a top speed of 340kmph. All the power is fed through an eight-speed ZF automatic to a mechanical limited-slip differential on the rear axle. Braking is taken care of by Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) on the same 410x38mm front and 360x32mm rear discs as fitted on the standard DBS.

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Dashboard

    Upgrades to the appearance come in the form of aggressive air intakes up front, a wider and more prominent hood scoop, and generous use of carbon fibre on the can-trail, windshield surround, mirror caps, and fender louvres. The 21-inch wheels are uniquely designed for the DBS Ultimate and are available in three finishes. Of course, there is a plaque marking the production number of each of the 499 units.

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Right Front Three Quarter

    Production of the Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is set for the first-quarter of 2023 with deliveries expected in the third quarter.

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Image
    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets expensive by Rs 1 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DBS [2007-2012] Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122021 Views
    813 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    ₹ 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    ₹ 2.23 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S

    McLaren 720S

    ₹ 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    ₹ 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 45.50 - 51.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DBX

    Aston Martin DBX

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Aston Martin Vantage

    Aston Martin Vantage

    ₹ 2.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122021 Views
    813 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate breaks cover; swansong for flagship V12 GT