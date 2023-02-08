Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate breaks cover; swansong for flagship V12 GT

- Only 300 coupes and 199 Volante editions will be made

- 5.2-litre V12 makes 770PS (759bhp)

Aston Martin has decided it’s time to pull the plug on the current-gen DBS. And what better way to send off the flagship grand tourer than an ‘ultimate’ edition? What you see here is the last of its kind DBS in its ultimate avatar – the 770 Ultimate.

Limited to just 499 units (300 coupes and 199 drop-top Volante versions), the DBS 770 Ultimate is powered by the same 5.2-litre V12 used in the standard version. But the swansong V12 is dialled up to eleven, pushing close to 770PS – hence the name the same way it is in the DBX 707. This translates to 759bhp and an earth-shattering 900Nm.

There’s a modified air intake and ignition pathway contributing to a seven per cent increase in the maximum boost pressure. This results in a top speed of 340kmph. All the power is fed through an eight-speed ZF automatic to a mechanical limited-slip differential on the rear axle. Braking is taken care of by Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) on the same 410x38mm front and 360x32mm rear discs as fitted on the standard DBS.

Upgrades to the appearance come in the form of aggressive air intakes up front, a wider and more prominent hood scoop, and generous use of carbon fibre on the can-trail, windshield surround, mirror caps, and fender louvres. The 21-inch wheels are uniquely designed for the DBS Ultimate and are available in three finishes. Of course, there is a plaque marking the production number of each of the 499 units.

Production of the Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is set for the first-quarter of 2023 with deliveries expected in the third quarter.