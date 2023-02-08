CarWale

    India-bound BMW X5 and X6 facelift break cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound BMW X5 and X6 facelift break cover

    -         Gets new-gen plug-in hybrid powertrain 

    -         Curved display with OS8 added to the cabin 

    BMW has taken the wraps off the X5 and X6 facelifts ahead of their market launch in April 2023. Called the LCI in BMW’s terminology, the updated pair gets cosmetic changes on the exterior, a revamped cabin with BMW’s newest design language, and an upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the new headlamp signature is now sharpish and in line with the new design scheme followed by all modern BMWs. The characteristic DRLs are now arrow-shaped and double up as indicators. Meanwhile, the grille size hasn’t increased but the lower bumper gets a more chiselled design similar to the XM. At the back, the tail lamps now carry an X-motif split in two parts.  

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The X6, on the other hand, continues to get the glowing kidney grille. No prominent changes are seen on the coupe-SUV apart from the sportier M package skirts and diffusers. This update also gets a new paint scheme and M Sport Pro package as an optional extra. The new M Marina Bay Blue and M Isle of Man Green paint finishes are added but are limited for the range-topping models. Apart from these, there’re close to 40 BMW Individual special paint finishes on offer.  

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabins of both the X5 and X6 are upgraded with BMW’s newest design which flaunts a new Curved Display. These 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch screens are integrated with the latest OS8 with all the new-age connectivity. The seats can be upgraded to sports bucket seats with optional Merino upholstery and active massage and ventilation functions. Other features include a large ‘sky lounge’ sunroof illuminated with LED, glass-cut control buttons, and Bowers&Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.  

    Left Side View

    Powertrain-wise, both can be had with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and diesel engines, a 4.4-litre V8 and the new-gen plug-in hybrid powertrain. The PHEV is called xDrive50e and uses a 490bhp petrol engine paired with a 96bhp electric motor. A combined output of 700Nm is up by 100Nm over the older PHEV powertrain. BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds for the PHEV and an electric range of 94-110kms. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    After the global sales commence in April this year, we expect the new X5 and X6 to arrive on the Indian shores sometime later this year. 

    Right Front Three Quarter
