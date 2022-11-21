BMW XM to be launched in India on 10 December

- The BMW XM was revealed in September this year

- It is the first standalone M product in four decades

BMW has announced a slew of launches that will take place on 10 December, and this will include the flagship M SUV, known as the XM. The model, which was unveiled in September this year, will be introduced alongside the new X7, new M340i, and the all-new S1000RR.

Coming to the model, the BMW XM is the brand’s first original M car in four decades, with the previous model being the M1. Initially showcased as a concept car back in 2021, the model is positioned above the X6M in the brand’s lineup.

At the heart of the new BMW XM is a PHEV powertrain including a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7kWh battery pack. The combined power output of this combination stands at 653bhp and 800Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The battery pack of the BMW XM can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger, post which it can run on an EV-only mode of up to 88km and achieve a top speed of 140kmph while at it.

In the design department, the 2022 BMW XM gets a unique green paintjob with a contrasting gold finish on multiple elements such as the grille, shoulder line, wheels, rear diffuser, and window line. Few other notable elements include split headlamps, an illuminated grille, 23-inch wheels, and vertically-stacked quad-tip exhausts.

Inside, the BMW XM features a curved display dominating the dashboard which houses the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument console, loads of Alcantara and carbon-fibre elements, iDrive 8 system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 1500W Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, M-multifunction front seats, as well as a dual-tone brown and blue interior theme.