    BMW XM to be launched in India on 10 December

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW XM to be launched in India on 10 December

    - The BMW XM was revealed in September this year

    - It is the first standalone M product in four decades

    BMW has announced a slew of launches that will take place on 10 December, and this will include the flagship M SUV, known as the XM. The model, which was unveiled in September this year, will be introduced alongside the new X7, new M340i, and the all-new S1000RR.

    BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the model, the BMW XM is the brand’s first original M car in four decades, with the previous model being the M1. Initially showcased as a concept car back in 2021, the model is positioned above the X6M in the brand’s lineup.

    BMW X6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the new BMW XM is a PHEV powertrain including a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7kWh battery pack. The combined power output of this combination stands at 653bhp and 800Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The battery pack of the BMW XM can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger, post which it can run on an EV-only mode of up to 88km and achieve a top speed of 140kmph while at it.

    BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

    In the design department, the 2022 BMW XM gets a unique green paintjob with a contrasting gold finish on multiple elements such as the grille, shoulder line, wheels, rear diffuser, and window line. Few other notable elements include split headlamps, an illuminated grille, 23-inch wheels, and vertically-stacked quad-tip exhausts.

    BMW X6 Dashboard

    Inside, the BMW XM features a curved display dominating the dashboard which houses the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument console, loads of Alcantara and carbon-fibre elements, iDrive 8 system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 1500W Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, M-multifunction front seats, as well as a dual-tone brown and blue interior theme.

    BMW X6 Image
    BMW X6
    ₹ 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
