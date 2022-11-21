Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid unveiled – Now in pictures

Post much wait, Toyota unveiled the Innova Zenix in Indonesia. The new model will debut in India on 25 November and will be christened the Innova Hycross. The upcoming MPV will retain most of the styling elements from the international spec model. Let’s take a quick look at the Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid.

The new model gets a large grille with chrome highlights and new LED headlights. The bumper is highlighted by LED DRLs on both ends and silver-coloured skid plates for a sporty appeal.

Depending on the variant, the MPV offers 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel options. The new model also gets bold wheel arches and new side body molding with side skirts.

The interior is highlighted by a dual-tone theme.

The dashboard features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system and rectangular AC vents

To enhance the driving experience, the dashboard gets a new illumination light.

The feature list includes a large panoramic sunroof, automatic climatic control, and a seven-inch TFT MID unit.