    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid unveiled – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid unveiled – Now in pictures

    Post much wait, Toyota unveiled the Innova Zenix in Indonesia. The new model will debut in India on 25 November and will be christened the Innova Hycross. The upcoming MPV will retain most of the styling elements from the international spec model. Let’s take a quick look at the Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Grille

    The new model gets a large grille with chrome highlights and new LED headlights. The bumper is highlighted by LED DRLs on both ends and silver-coloured skid plates for a sporty appeal.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, the MPV offers 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel options. The new model also gets bold wheel arches and new side body molding with side skirts.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    The interior is highlighted by a dual-tone theme. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Infotainment System

    The dashboard features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system and rectangular AC vents 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    To enhance the driving experience, the dashboard gets a new illumination light. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross AC Controls

    The feature list includes a large panoramic sunroof, automatic climatic control, and a seven-inch TFT MID unit.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2065 Views
    12 Likes

