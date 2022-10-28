BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched – All you need to know

- Powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine which produces 335bhp/450Nm

- Introduced as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively online

German automaker, BMW celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic M GmbH with the X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’. The new limited edition model is available in a single variant, xDrive40i M Sport, priced at Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). The Sports Activity Coupe has been introduced in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively online. The vehicle is available in two colour options, Black Sapphire Metallic and M Carbon Black Metallic. BMW India recently announced its plans to launch 10 exclusive ’50 Jahre M Edition’ models.

Read below to learn more about the BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition –

Exterior

The fascia is highlighted by the distinctive ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille in high gloss black and a special 50 Jahre M Emblem. Further, the vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch 740M alloys with an orbit grey finish and M Sport brake callipers in red high gloss. Moreover, it features a distinctive front apron, enlarged air inlets, and side sills with additional character lines over the standard model. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition gets BMW Laserlight which offers selective beam and non-dazzling high beam function with a range of around 500 meters.

Interior

As for the interior, it gets premium upholstery and the latest convenience equipment. The standard feature list includes four-zone air-conditioning, Harman Kardon surround sound system, a comfort access system, and sports seats. The vehicle features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch central information display with an iDrive controller, and navigation with touch functionality. The vehicle also offers wireless Apple CarPlay for added convenience.

Engine

The BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine which generates 335bhp and 450Nm of torque between 1,500-5,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from zero to 100kmph in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

Safety

The limited edition BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition is equipped with the latest BMW safety technologies such as six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), side impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel.