    JK Tyre to host FMSCI National Racing Championship from 29-30 October

    - To be held at Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway 

    - Round 1 held in September this year

    The second round of the silver jubilee JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be held on 29 and 30 October at Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway. Over a hundred seasoned as well as rookie racers will participate in this championship. 

    The last season’s winners, Arya Singh, Ashwin Datta, Tijil Rao, and Sandeep Kumar, will compete in the LGB Formula 4 category. Meanwhile, the JK Tyre Novice cup will see some new faces battling it out. Moreover, championship leader Kyle Kumaran, DTS Racing teammate Vinith Kumar, Hasten Performance racer Aadthiya Parasuram and MSport’s Dhruvh Goswami will also mark their presence at the event. 

    The JK Tyre Endurance League cup category could be full of surprises, especially with 12-year-old FIM Mini GP championship Shreyas Hareesh and also an all-girls team of Rakshita and Czmikhy. 

    The 25th anniversary of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will employ four categories: LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice cup, JK Tyre present Royal Enfield Continental GT cup, and JK Tyre Endurance League cup. 

