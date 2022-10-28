India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift begins testing on international soil

- The third-gen Hyundai i20 facelift could debut in H2 2023

- The model is likely to drop the 1.5-litre diesel motor due to stricter emission norms

Hyundai introduced the third-generation i20 back in February 2020. Now, the company has begun public road tests of the premium hatchback’s facelifted version, spy images of which have made their way to the web.

As seen in the spy images, the Hyundai i20 facelift is heavily covered in camouflage, hiding most of the changes in terms of design. The test mule will likely be a mid-spec variant, as it gets steel wheels with wheel covers and a shark fin antenna. Elsewhere, the car carries over the number plate recess on the rear bumper, as do the ORVMs.

The spy images do not give us a look at the fascia of the facelifted Hyundai i20, where a heavy chunk of the changes is expected to lie. There are no images of the interior either, which is likely to receive an updated feature list.

Under the hood, the 2023 Hyundai i20 could be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a hybrid motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A few reports on the web suggest that the 1.5-litre diesel mill could be discontinued due to stricter emission norms, although an official confirmation from the brand is yet to be announced. We expect the new Hyundai i20 facelift to be revealed in the second half of next year. Stay tuned for updates.

