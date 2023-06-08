CarWale
    Hyundai i20 facelift spied testing in India for the first time

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai i20 facelift spied testing in India for the first time

    - The i20 facelift made its international debut recently

    - To get tweaked front and rear styling

    The Hyundai i20 facelift was recently spied doing test runs in India after its global debut in select international markets. The current iteration of i20 was launched in the country in November 2020 and has received a few feature updates over the years. 

    Spy images of the i20 facelift

    Hyundai i20 Left Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the front and rear profile of the car was masked with black wraps. This indicates that the majority of the changes are expected to happen on the front fascia and the rear section of the hatchback. The front will likely get a redesigned grille, new headlights cluster, and sharper air dams. 

    Hyundai i20 facelift colour options and alloy wheels

    Hyundai i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The test mule is finished in silver colour and sports diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. Although the alloys are identical to the ones currently on sale, the upcoming i20 facelift could get new star-patterned dual-tone alloy wheels similar to the international-spec version.

    Expected changes on the rear profile of the upcoming i20

    The rear profile of the i20 facelift will likely receive tweaks in the form of a new set of taillights, and a revised bumper and skid plate.

    Hyundai i20 facelift interior and features

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    The details regarding the interior are not available at the moment. However, we expect the inclusion of a 360-degree camera, front-ventilated seats, new seat upholstery, and more. 

    Powertrain and specification of the facelifted i20

    In terms of powertrain, the Hyundai i20 facelift will continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. The transmission options will be carried over from the current model.

    Expected launch timeline and rivals of i20 facelift

    Hyundai will likely launch the facelifted i20 in the festive season this year. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
