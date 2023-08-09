CarWale
    Hyundai i20 range offered with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in August 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

    - Limited period discounts on select Hyundai cars this month

    Hyundai discounts in August 2023

    Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering limited-period discounts on a few models in their product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line discounts this month

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai i20 N Line can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The regular i20, on the other hand, gets benefits in the form of a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

    Hyundai i20 range latest updates

    Earlier this year, Hyundai announced a price hike across the model range, where select models witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 12,600. The carmaker is also testing the i20 facelift in India ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months.

