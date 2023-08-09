Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV will use integrated axle drive technology

The E-drive will be sourced from Vitesco Technologies

European B-segment SUV will arrive in October 2023

Honda has announced that they will be using an integrated axle drive for the all-new e:Ny1 electric B-SUV. This third-gen EMR3 (electronic motor reducer) will be sourced from Vitesco Technologies and will form a new underpinning called ‘e:N Architecture F’.

e:Ny1 Specification:

This newly developed e-drive is a three-in-one unit integrating power electronics, an electric motor, and a reducer. It is the third generation powertrain from Vitesco Technologies’ integrated axle drives. Despite its compact dimensions and a weight of 76kg, the axle drives for Honda will have a peak output of 150kW (around 200bhp) and 310Nm. This specification will allow the e:Ny1 to reach a limited top speed of 160kmph. The new e:N Architecture F is a front-axle drive platform and is expected to have a maximum driving range of 412kms (under WLTP test conditions).

Between 2019 and 2023, Vitesco manufactured more than 7,50,000 units of the integrated axle technology. As of now, the EMR3 is used by seven other automotive brands.

e:Ny1 market launch

The European-spec e:Ny1 will be launched in October 2023. The India-spec Honda Elevate EV – which is expected to arrive in 2026 – could also to take some inspiration from the eNy1.