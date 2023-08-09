CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift India launch : Live Updates

    Live
    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    Launches in 2023

    Mercedes-Benz India launched six cars in the first half of 2023

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes India top-end vehicle growth

    Mercedes-Benz India's top-end vehicle range grew 54 per cent in the H1 of 2023.

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    The New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC is here!

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    Any moment now!

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    Five minutes to go!

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    We are just minutes away from the official price announcement of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC.

    Watch the review here

    While we wait for the luxury automaker to announce the prices of the new GLC, you can watch the first-drive review of the SUV:

    new GLC under the cover

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen GLC will be launched in India at 12:30 pm. The bookings of the model commenced last month. We already know the variants, engine, and colour options of the GLC facelift.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC launch

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift will be launched today and the prices will be announced soon. We are live at the event and we will bring you all the updates from the venue as they happen.  

    Mercedes-Benz New GLC Image
    Mercedes-Benz New GLC
    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
