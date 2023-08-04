CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz GLC to be offered in 5 colour options

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    596 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz GLC to be offered in 5 colour options
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    - To be launched in India on 9 August, 2023

    - Offered in two variants and powertrain options

    Mercedes-Benz India will launch the all-new GLC in the country on 9 August, 2023. The luxury SUV will be offered in two variants, namely, 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic. Bookings of the model are already underway for a token of Rs. 1.5 lakh. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC colour options

    The GLC facelift can be had in five colour options – Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Polar White, and Obsidian Black. Moreover, customers can choose from three different interior theme options, including, Black, Macchiato Beige, and Sienna Brown (New).

    Powertrain and specifications of new GLC

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Left Side View

    Mechanically, the GLC will come equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor. Both engines will come mated to a nine-speed automatic unit sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system. While both powertrains produce 400Nm of torque, the petrol motor generates 254bhp and the diesel mill develops 194bhp. Additionally, with the aid of the hybrid motor, the powertrains get an additional torque of 200Nm.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift rivals

    Upon arrival, the new GLC will compete against the BMW X3, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and Range Rover Evoque in the segment.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
