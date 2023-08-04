CarWale
    Tata Punch iCNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.10 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Punch iCNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.10 lakh

    - The Punch CNG is available in five variants

    - Gets an electric sunroof

    Tata Punch iCNG unveil and pre-booking timeline

    Tata Motors showcased two CNG versions at the Auto Expo 2023, including the Altroz and Punch. While the former was introduced earlier this year, the company has now announced the prices of the Punch CNG, which start at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings of the new version commenced earlier this month.

    New Punch CNG engine and specifications

    Tata Punch Closed Boot/Trunk

    At the heart of the CNG-powered Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque, while CNG mode witnesses the power dropping to 72bhp and 103Nm of torque. 

    2023 Punch iCNG features and rivals

    Tata Punch Sunroof/Moonroof

    In terms of features, the new Tata Punch CNG comes equipped with an electric sunroof, six airbags, a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct start in CNG mode, an auto switch function between fuels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Rivals to the model include the Exter CNG.

    Tata Punch iCNG prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Punch NCG (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    Punch iCNG PureRs. 7.10 lakh
    Punch iCNG AdventureRs. 7.85 lakh
    Punch iCNG Adventure RhythmRs. 8.20 lakh
    Punch iCNG AccomplishedRs. 8.85 lakh
    Punch iCNG Accomplished Dazzle SRs. 9.68 lakh

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.01 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.71 Lakh

