Tata Punch iCNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.10 lakh

- The Punch CNG is available in five variants

- Gets an electric sunroof

Tata Punch iCNG unveil and pre-booking timeline

Tata Motors showcased two CNG versions at the Auto Expo 2023, including the Altroz and Punch. While the former was introduced earlier this year, the company has now announced the prices of the Punch CNG, which start at Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings of the new version commenced earlier this month.

New Punch CNG engine and specifications

At the heart of the CNG-powered Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque, while CNG mode witnesses the power dropping to 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

2023 Punch iCNG features and rivals

In terms of features, the new Tata Punch CNG comes equipped with an electric sunroof, six airbags, a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct start in CNG mode, an auto switch function between fuels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Rivals to the model include the Exter CNG.

Tata Punch iCNG prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Punch NCG (all prices, ex-showroom):