Citroen C3 Aircross dimensions compared: Seltos, Creta and more

Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in India in April 2023. This is the fourth offering from the French automaker after the Citroen C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. Based on the C3’s architecture, the C3 Aircross borrows its design elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross, and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Here we have put these SUVs together and compared their dimensions.

Measurements Citroen C3 Aircross Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length (in mm) 4,323 4,365 4,300 4,345 3,995 Width (in mm) 1,796 1,800 1,790 1,795 1,790 Height (in mm) 1,669 1,645 1,635 1,645 1,685 Wheelbase (in mm) 2,671 2,610 2,610 2,600 2,500 Boot space (in litre) 511 (7 seater without third row) 444 (5 seater) 433 400 373 328 Ground Clearance (in mm) 200 190 190 208 200

The Citroen C3 Aircross has the longest wheelbase in the segment resulting in a spacious cabin. Plus, the SUV boasts the highest boot space at 511litre for the seven-seater variant with the third row folded.