    Citroen C3 Aircross dimensions compared: Seltos, Creta and more

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Citroen C3 Aircross dimensions compared: Seltos, Creta and more
    • - Bookings to open in September 2023
    • - Will be offered in a single powertrain 

    Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in India in April 2023. This is the fourth offering from the French automaker after the Citroen C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. Based on the C3’s architecture, the C3 Aircross borrows its design elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross, and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Here we have put these SUVs together and compared their dimensions.

    Dimensions compared

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Side View
    MeasurementsCitroen C3 AircrossKia SeltosHyundai CretaMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Brezza

    Length

    (in mm)

    		4,3234,3654,3004,3453,995

    Width

    (in mm)

    		1,7961,8001,7901,7951,790

    Height

    (in mm)

    		1,6691,6451,6351,6451,685

    Wheelbase 

    (in mm)

    		2,6712,6102,6102,6002,500

    Boot space

    (in litre)

    511 (7 seater without third row)

    444 (5 seater)

    		433400373328

    Ground Clearance

    (in mm)

    		200190190208200

    Verdict

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Front Three Quarter

    The Citroen C3 Aircross has the longest wheelbase in the segment resulting in a spacious cabin. Plus, the SUV boasts the highest boot space at 511litre for the seven-seater variant with the third row folded. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
