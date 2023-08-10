CarWale
    258bhp Mercedes-Benz GLC performance tested – Here’s how quick it really is

    Sagar Bhanushali

    258bhp Mercedes-Benz GLC performance tested – Here’s how quick it really is

    - 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine for GLC 300

    - Claimed 0-100kmph time of 6.2 seconds 

    The all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is now on sale in India. It is priced at Rs. 73.50 lakh for the petrol-powered GLC 300 and Rs. 74.50 lakh for the diesel GLC 220d. Earlier this week, we were in the picturesque Hampi, Karnataka, to drive the petrol model and we managed to test its performance. Here’s how quick the 258bhp and 400Nm producing GLC 300 really is.  

    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC engine options  

    Mercedes is offering the 2023 GLC with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both engine options are paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The 2.0-litre petrol engine makes 258bhp and 400Nm of torque, whereas you get 197bhp and 440Nm of torque with the diesel engine. As for the claimed mileage, it’s 14.72kmpl for the GLC 300 and 19.47kmpl for the GLC 220d. 

    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC real-world performance 

    Here, we have tested the GLC 300 and it is quite a relaxing car to live with on a daily basis. It may only get a 2.0-litre engine but it's high on refinement and is pretty powerful, too. Speaking of which, the way it delivers its power lower down the rev range, it feels like a bigger engine than it actually is although that’s mainly because of the mild-hybrid setup that the new GLC gets. The setup adds another 23bhp and 200Nm of torque when this 2.0-litre engine isn’t producing its peak power.  

    So, it basically gives the petrol engine a certain amount of boost to keep the power flow constant and smooth. In the real world, the additional boost makes its presence felt really well because the GLC 300 is surprisingly quick for what is basically a family SUV. Mercedes says that the GLC can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds and to test that, we put that claim against our stopwatch. And in our test, the GLC 300 took precisely 6.24 seconds to hit 100kmph from a standstill.  

