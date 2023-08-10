2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC – Here is everything that’s new

Mercedes-Benz India has just launched the 2023 GLC at a starting price of Rs. 73.50 lakh. It's not a facelift or a yearly update but a completely new car that has moved up the SUV ladder now that Mercedes also has the GLB alongside the entry-level GLA. However, this time around, the GLC is bigger on the outside, more premium on the inside, and has received engines that are more powerful and fuel-efficient than before. Here’s everything about the all-new GLC.

In terms of dimensions, the new GLC is longer than the old model and has a slightly longer wheelbase as well. What has really improved though is the boot space. At 620 litres, its capacity is much more than the old GLC.

As for the looks, there are quite a few hints of the old model in its silhouette but when it comes to the details, everything is new. Mercedes has played around with its current family design, which is why you may see a bit of the EQC and the GLE in the new GLC.

One can buy the new Mercedes-Benz GLC with either a 2.0-litre diesel or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both come with a mild-hybrid setup that adds another 23bhp and 200Nm of torque for times when this 2-litre engine isn’t producing its peak power.

It basically gives the engine a certain amount of boost to keep the power flow constant and smooth. The GLC also gets multiple drive modes, including Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Individual. Switch to Sport and Mercedes says the GLC can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

The India-spec GLC also comes with an off-road package that adds hill descent control, an additional ground clearance of 20mm, and a really cool transparent bonnet view for times when you need to navigate across a narrow trail or something.

Moreover, there is nothing traditional or understated about the GLC’s interior anymore. You get a large main display headlining the feature list, which includes electrically adjustable leather seats and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.

Also standard is wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear window blinds, and the latest version of the MBUX multimedia system. For safety, there are seven airbags, blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, and a 360-degree surround-view camera setup.

Finally, in terms of price and positioning, the 2023 GLC range comes in between Rs. 73.50 lakh for the petrol-powered GLC 300 and Rs. 74.50 lakh for the diesel GLC 220d. It competes with the likes of the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5 in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

Pictures by Kapil Angane