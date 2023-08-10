CarWale
    Toyota’s Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion MPV makes India debut

    Jay Shah

    - Available in petrol and CNG variants

    - Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

    Toyota has revealed the Maruti Suzuki-based Ertiga MPV in India. Christened ‘Toyota Rumion’, the MPV is available in three variants, one engine option, and five exterior colours. The bookings for the Rumion are expected to commence in the coming weeks. 

    Rumion exterior styling changes

    Although the Rumion is based on the Ertiga, there are a handful of styling elements that make the Rumion look marginally different from its DNA cousin. Firstly, the Rumion gets a new front grille with a mesh pattern that is flanked by the same set of projector headlamps. The fore and aft bumpers along with the alloy wheels have also been redesigned. 

    Toyota Rumion Right Front Three Quarter

    Besides these changes, the Rumion is available in five exterior colours namely, Spunky Blue, Café White, Entycing Silver, Rustic Brown, and Iconic Grey.

    Toyota Rumion variants and features

    On the inside, the cabin of the Rumion can seat seven passengers and follows a dual-tone beige and black theme and is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear aircon vents, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls.

    Toyota Rumion Front Row Seats

    As for the safety feature list, the Toyota MPV gets four airbags, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters. 

    The following are the variant details of Toyota Rumion.

    Toyota Rumion S

    5-speed Manual

    6-speed Automatic

    CNG

    Toyota Rumion G5-speed Manual 
    Toyota Rumion V

    5-speed Manual

    6-speed Automatic

    Rumion mileage and engine specifications

    The Rumion is powered by Maruti’s K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a CNG variant. In the petrol version, the Rumion is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    Whereas, in the CNG guise, the same motor generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and can be had with a manual transmission only. The mileage of Rumion petrol and CNG variants are as follows.

    VariantsMileage (ARAI-certified)
    Rumion 1.5 Petrol Manual20.11kmpl
    Rumion 1.5 Petrol 20.51kmpl
    Rumion CNG26.11km/kg
    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Toyota Rumion Gallery

