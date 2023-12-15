Mercedes-Benz to hike prices of select models from January 2024

Prices to be increased by up to two per cent

Higher input costs and inflationary pressure cited as the reason behind the hike

Mercedes-Benz India announced an upward correction of the ex-showroom price of its select model range, effective from 1 January, 2024. The brand cited an increase in input cost, commodity cost, and logistics cost along with inflationary pressure as reasons behind the hike in prices.

Mercedes further added that while it continues to absorb the majority of this increase, a small portion must be passed on to the market to offset the cost increase. The hike will result in the prices of its models increasing by up to two per cent, applicable only to select models.

According to the company, the price revision will be in the range of Rs. 2.60 lakh for the GLS to Rs 3.40 lakh for the Mercedes-Maybach in the S680 guise. With this update, Mercedes-Benz is the latest OEM to join the list of brands that will increase prices from next year. A few of these brands currently include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Volkswagen, Citroen, Skoda, and Mahindra.