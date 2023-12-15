Hyundai’s Bluelink now in five lakh cars since launch

Hyundai India has sold 5 lakh connected cars in 4 years with a penetration growth of 5 per cent in 2019 to 30% in 2023 across its model range. Among the Bluelink-equipped car sales, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue and Hyundai i20 have contributed the most.

Commenting on the growing preference for Hyundai Bluelink Technology, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, of Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India has cemented its position as a pioneer in futuristic technology and smart mobility with its connected car platform-Bluelink. First introduced in 2019, Hyundai Motor India became the first car manufacturer in the mass segment to offer such a comprehensive ecosystem of connected car services.”

Bluelink is a connected car platform Hyundai offers that enables an easy flow of critical information between a car and a car owner. Launched in 2019 in India, Bluelink is an AI-based technology, with an inbuilt SIM card and a 24x7 call centre that enhances safety, security and convenience.