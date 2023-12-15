CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai’s Bluelink now in five lakh cars since launch

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    124 Views
    Hyundai’s Bluelink now in five lakh cars since launch

    Hyundai India has sold 5 lakh connected cars in 4 years with a penetration growth of 5 per cent in 2019 to 30% in 2023 across its model range. Among the Bluelink-equipped car sales, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue and Hyundai i20 have contributed the most.

    Commenting on the growing preference for Hyundai Bluelink Technology, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, of Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India has cemented its position as a pioneer in futuristic technology and smart mobility with its connected car platform-Bluelink. First introduced in 2019, Hyundai Motor India became the first car manufacturer in the mass segment to offer such a comprehensive ecosystem of connected car services.”

    Bluelink is a connected car platform Hyundai offers that enables an easy flow of critical information between a car and a car owner. Launched in 2019 in India, Bluelink is an AI-based technology, with an inbuilt SIM card and a 24x7 call centre that enhances safety, security and convenience.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi inaugurates fast charging hub in Mumbai; free charging for E-Tron owners till March 2024
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz to hike prices of select models from January 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8272 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.28 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.00 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.28 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.52 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.93 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8272 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai’s Bluelink now in five lakh cars since launch