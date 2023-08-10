Tata to launch Harrier and Safari facelifts in October 2023

- Both SUVs to get updated exterior and interior

- EV versions to debut in the same month

Tata Motors is all set to launch multiple SUVs in the upcoming months. As many as six models will be introduced in India before the year-end. The facelifted versions of the SUV duo, Harrier and Safari will be launched in October 2023 with their respective EV iterations.

Exterior revisions of the Harrier and Safari facelift

On the outside, both SUVs will draw heavy inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased by the automaker on multiple occasions. Up front, the duo will get updated fascia with vertically stacked headlamps, redesigned grille and an LED light bar connecting the DRLs. As seen in the spy pictures, the alloy wheel design will be completely new in both models. At the rear, the Harrier and Safari facelift will feature a new LED taillight cluster with connected look.

Tata Harrier and Safari new interior

Important changes will be seen inside the cabin, where the dashboard will get a complete overhaul. It will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, redesigned centre console with smaller and premium-looking gear knob, and new seat upholstery. The upgrade package will also include a new multi-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo instead of a traditional one.

Powertrain options of the upcoming Harrier and Safari

Mechanically, the upcoming Harrier and Safari facelift will likely continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. However, the brand might also introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Harrier EV and Safari EV debut soon

With the ICE versions, Tata will also introduce the EV iterations of the Harrier and Safari facelift in October. We have already seen the Harrier EV in metal at the Auto Expo and it gets significant changes to set it apart from its ICE counterpart.