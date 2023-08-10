CarWale
    Toyota Rumion mileage revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Rumion mileage revealed ahead of launch

    - Rumion prices in India likely to be announced soon

    - The three-row car is based on the Maruti Ertiga

    Toyota Rumion unveiling and launch timeline

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) pulled the covers off the Rumion MPV for the Indian market earlier today. While the carmaker hasn’t officially confirmed a launch timeline, we expect the prices to be out in the coming weeks.

    New Rumion engine and specifications

    Toyota Rumion Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the 2023 Toyota Rumion is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine with an output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. On the other hand, the CNG version develops 87bhp and 121Nm of torque, mated only with a five-speed manual transmission.

    2023 Rumion mileage revealed

    The new Toyota Rumion returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11km/kg in the CNG guise. Meanwhile, the Petrol AT version is said to return a mileage of 20.51kmpl. Similarly, the Petrol MT has a claimed mileage of 20.11kmpl.

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh
    Estimated Price
