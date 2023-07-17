CarWale
    Mercedes GLC bookings open; variant details and specs revealed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes GLC bookings open; variant details and specs revealed
    •  To debut on 9 August, 2023
    • Will be offered in two variants 

    New Mercedes-Benz GLC bookings and variants

    A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz released a set of teasers of its upcoming SUV, the new GLC. Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings of the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh which is slated to launch on 9 August, 2023. The new GLC will be available in two variants, the GLC 300 and the GLC 220d, both featuring the all-wheel 4MATIC as standard. 

    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC interior and features

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC Dashboard

    The new Mercedes GLC will be the first SUV in the brand’s portfolio to debut with the latest NTG 7 infotainment system making the car more digitally advanced and intelligent. Apart from this, the SUV will come equipped with an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite. 

    New Mercedes-Benz GLC engine and powertrain

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the new GLC will be a 2.0-litre petrol and a diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor. The mill will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the power will be sent to all four wheels via the brand’s 4MATIC system. 

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
