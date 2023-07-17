CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos facelift and Hyundai Creta: Which one is better?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    294 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift and Hyundai Creta: Which one is better?

    Earlier in July 2023, Kia India unveiled the Seltos facelift with new exterior styling, an updated cabin, new engine options, and ADAS tech. In this story, we pit it against its DNA cousin, the Hyundai Creta, to see which one makes for a better option. 

    Exterior highlights of Seltos and Creta

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos undoubtedly looks stylish with the signature tiger-nose grille and the extended LED DRLs. It gets connected LED taillamps and the alloy wheels range from 16-inch to 18-inch in size. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta, on the other hand, gets a contrasting colour on the window line along with chrome handles and bumper-mounted LED headlamps.

    Seltos and Creta: Dimensions compared

    Measurements (in mm)Kia SeltosHyundai Creta 
    Length4,3654,300
    Width1,8001,790
    Height 1,6451,635
    Wheelbase 2,6102,610

    Since these SUVs are DNA cousins, both have a similar wheelbase of 2,610mm. In terms of other measurements, the Seltos is longer by 65mm at 4,365mm and wider and taller by 10mm. 

    Interior and feature comparison of Seltos and Creta

    Dashboard

    With the 2023 update, the Seltos is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and five interior themes. For the first time, the 2023 iteration is also offered with ADAS features. 

    Dashboard

    As for the Creta, presently, the SUV gets an analogue instrument cluster and a single-zone climate control. However, with the facelift that is expected to be launched sometime next year, the Creta is expected to come loaded with a digital instrument cluster and Level 2 ADAS features. 

    Engine and specifications of Seltos and Creta

    Engine Shot

    The Kia Seltos facelift and Creta share the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, the oil burner puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. These engines are BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Engine Shot

    While the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued for the Creta, the new Seltos benefits from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. 

    Prices of Seltos and Creta

    The bookings for the Seltos are underway and the prices are expected to be announced in September 2023. It could have a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh and go up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch waiting period stands at up to six weeks in July 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.90 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.63 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.97 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.31 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.27 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7488 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos facelift and Hyundai Creta: Which one is better?