Kia Seltos facelift and Hyundai Creta: Which one is better?

Earlier in July 2023, Kia India unveiled the Seltos facelift with new exterior styling, an updated cabin, new engine options, and ADAS tech. In this story, we pit it against its DNA cousin, the Hyundai Creta, to see which one makes for a better option.

Exterior highlights of Seltos and Creta

The Seltos undoubtedly looks stylish with the signature tiger-nose grille and the extended LED DRLs. It gets connected LED taillamps and the alloy wheels range from 16-inch to 18-inch in size.

The Creta, on the other hand, gets a contrasting colour on the window line along with chrome handles and bumper-mounted LED headlamps.

Seltos and Creta: Dimensions compared

Measurements (in mm) Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Length 4,365 4,300 Width 1,800 1,790 Height 1,645 1,635 Wheelbase 2,610 2,610

Since these SUVs are DNA cousins, both have a similar wheelbase of 2,610mm. In terms of other measurements, the Seltos is longer by 65mm at 4,365mm and wider and taller by 10mm.

Interior and feature comparison of Seltos and Creta

With the 2023 update, the Seltos is now equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and five interior themes. For the first time, the 2023 iteration is also offered with ADAS features.

As for the Creta, presently, the SUV gets an analogue instrument cluster and a single-zone climate control. However, with the facelift that is expected to be launched sometime next year, the Creta is expected to come loaded with a digital instrument cluster and Level 2 ADAS features.

Engine and specifications of Seltos and Creta

The Kia Seltos facelift and Creta share the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, the oil burner puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. These engines are BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

While the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued for the Creta, the new Seltos benefits from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Prices of Seltos and Creta

The bookings for the Seltos are underway and the prices are expected to be announced in September 2023. It could have a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh and go up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).