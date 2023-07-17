Tata Punch waiting period stands at up to six weeks in July 2023

- Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

- Rivals the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3

Tata Punch starting price and colours

The Tata Punch is priced in India from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from Atomic Orange, Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze, all with a contrast black roof. Meanwhile, the Tornado Blue and Calypso Red are available with a contrast white roof.

Punch waiting period in July 2023

The Tata Punch currently commands a waiting period of up to six weeks in the Mumbai region. This waiting period is applicable to the entire variant range that includes Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Tata Punch latest updates

The Punch B-SUV surpassed the 2 lakh units production milestone in May this year. The carmaker is currently working on an EV derivative and a CNG version of the model, with a launch expected to take place in the coming months.