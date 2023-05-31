Tata Punch CNG variant (Exter rival) spotted testing; launch in India likely soon

- The Punch CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- The carmaker recently launched the Altroz iCNG in the country

Tata Motors’ showcase at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased numerous cars at the Auto Expo 2023 pavilion, including the Altroz and Punch CNG versions. While the former was launched earlier this month, the Punch CNG now seems to be the next product in line to be launched.

Tata Punch CNG spy images

New spy shots shared on the web reveal a single test mule of the CNG-powered Tata Punch that was recently spotted on a public road test. While the model does not have any camouflage or a CNG sticker on the windshield, the spare tyre mounted on the underside of the model reveals that it is indeed a CNG variant. The Altroz CNG too features a spare tyre positioned below the boot, and we expect the same to be carried over to the Punch CNG, as a part of the boot will be used to store the CNG cylinders.

Tata Punch CNG engine and specifications

Back in January, Tata Motors revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 that the Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine developing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, this output would be reduced to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be the only transmission on offer.

Tata Punch CNG features, rivals, and launch timeline

The twin cylinders of the Tata Punch CNG will have a total capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent) and the second biggest highlight will be the electric sunroof, a feature that is not offered with the petrol version that is currently on sale. The model will also get six airbags, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Once launched in the coming months, the Tata Punch CNG will rival the upcoming Hyundai Exter CNG.

Image Source