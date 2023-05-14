New Tata Punch EV spied; interiors leaked

- Punch EV spotted for the first time

- Gets an electronic parking brake

Tata Motors is working on an electric version of the Punch B-SUV, evident from the first set of spy shots that have made their way to the web. A single test mule of the upcoming model was spotted on a flatbed truck, revealing crucial details.

The Tata Punch Electric remains largely unchanged on the outside save for the rear axle where it is equipped with disc brakes, unlike drum brakes that are offered on the ICE derivative. We expect the charging point to be positioned behind the fuel lid, similar to other Tata EV cars.

A closer look at the interior of the new Punch EV hints that the model will get a new rotary dial, similar to that of its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. Also up for offer will be an electronic parking brake. Elsewhere, it gets a digital instrument console, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, blue accents for the AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lights, a split headlamp setup, LED tail lights, and a rear wiper and washer.

Details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Tata Punch EV remain unknown at the moment. It could borrow the battery pack from the Tigor EV or might be offered with different battery packs similar to the Tiago EV.

