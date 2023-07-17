CarWale
    Maruti Fronx CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Can be had in two variants 

    - Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg 

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Fronx in the country with prices starting from Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx CNG can be had in two variants - Sigma and Delta across a range of exciting body colour options. 

    Fronx CNG on-road prices

    CitiesSigma variantDelta variant
    MumbaiRs. 9.91 lakhRs. 10.90 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.59 lakhRs. 10.55 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.82 lakhRs. 10.80 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.81 lakhRs. 10.78 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.15 lakhRs. 11.17 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.14 lakhRs. 11.16 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.36 lakhRs. 10.29 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.91 lakhRs. 10.90 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.35 lakhRs. 10.28 lakh
    KochiRs. 9.88 lakhRs. 10.87 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG features

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Fronx CNG comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, dual-tone interior, keyless entry, and halogen projector headlamps. 

    Maruti Fronx CNG engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, K-Series petrol-CNG engine that generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that the CNG variant of the hatchback returns a fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
