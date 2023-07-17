Maruti Fronx CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Can be had in two variants
- Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg
Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Fronx in the country with prices starting from Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx CNG can be had in two variants - Sigma and Delta across a range of exciting body colour options.
Fronx CNG on-road prices
|Cities
|Sigma variant
|Delta variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 9.91 lakh
|Rs. 10.90 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 9.59 lakh
|Rs. 10.55 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 9.82 lakh
|Rs. 10.80 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 9.81 lakh
|Rs. 10.78 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 10.15 lakh
|Rs. 11.17 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 10.14 lakh
|Rs. 11.16 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 9.36 lakh
|Rs. 10.29 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 9.91 lakh
|Rs. 10.90 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 9.35 lakh
|Rs. 10.28 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 9.88 lakh
|Rs. 10.87 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG features
In terms of features, the Fronx CNG comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, dual-tone interior, keyless entry, and halogen projector headlamps.
Maruti Fronx CNG engine and specifications
Under the hood, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, K-Series petrol-CNG engine that generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that the CNG variant of the hatchback returns a fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg.