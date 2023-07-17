Maruti Fronx CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Can be had in two variants

- Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg

Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Fronx in the country with prices starting from Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx CNG can be had in two variants - Sigma and Delta across a range of exciting body colour options.

Fronx CNG on-road prices

Cities Sigma variant Delta variant Mumbai Rs. 9.91 lakh Rs. 10.90 lakh Delhi Rs. 9.59 lakh Rs. 10.55 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.82 lakh Rs. 10.80 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.81 lakh Rs. 10.78 lakh Bangalore Rs. 10.15 lakh Rs. 11.17 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 11.16 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 9.36 lakh Rs. 10.29 lakh Pune Rs. 9.91 lakh Rs. 10.90 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 9.35 lakh Rs. 10.28 lakh Kochi Rs. 9.88 lakh Rs. 10.87 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG features

In terms of features, the Fronx CNG comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls, dual-tone interior, keyless entry, and halogen projector headlamps.

Maruti Fronx CNG engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, K-Series petrol-CNG engine that generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that the CNG variant of the hatchback returns a fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg.