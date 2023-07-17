CarWale
    All you need to know about the 2023 BMW X5

    Ninad Ambre

    All you need to know about the 2023 BMW X5

    - BMW X5 launched in xLine and M Sport trims

    - Engine options include six-cylinder petrol and diesel

    BMW X5 launched in India

    BMW has launched the updated X5 in India. The SUV gets cosmetic changes, a refreshed interior, and new features too. The carmaker is offering the X5 in xLine and M Sport trims priced from Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's all you need to know about this facelifted SUV.

    Design updates on the new BMW X5

    BMW has brought in many cosmetic changes to the X5 as a part of the refresh. The SUV sports a restyled exterior styling featuring matrix adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. However, the notable update is the illuminated kidney grille. Besides, the vehicle even gets a redesigned rear bumper and taillamps. The SUV rides on 21-inch alloy wheels that are offered as standard. The M Sport trim, on the other hand, gets an M-specific front apron, M high-gloss Shadowline trim, and black roof rails. Its rear apron gets dark shadow-coloured inlays and trapezoidal exhaust tips.

    BMW X5 Dashboard

    BMW X5 gets revamped interior and new features

    The updated X5's cabin gets a curved display housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment. These run on the brand's latest iDrive 8.0 software. The vehicle also gets features like a panoramic sunroof and a heads-up display with augmented reality. Then, there's a lot of safety tech too, including driver assistance systems like attentiveness assistant, drive recorder, cruise control, and more. Moreover, BMW is also offering 'Parking Assistant Professional' with a surround-view camera, a reversing assistant, and remote parking through a smartphone. All of these are part of the standard package.

    Powertrain options for the BMW X5

    The 2023 BMW X5 is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The xDrive40i comes powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 375bhp and 520Nm of torque. On the other hand, the xDrive30d variant employs a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel mill that churns out 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. In fact, the new X5 even gets an adaptive air suspension with a self-levelling function.

    BMW X5 Left Side View
    BMW X5 Image
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    India-bound Kia EV9 electric SUV: What to expect

