2023 BMW X5 exterior images show off new changes

- New BMW X5 recently launched in India

- It gets many cosmetic updates and new features

New BMW X5 launch, engine, and price details

The 2023 BMW X5 has been introduced in India. The facelifted SUV is available with petrol and diesel engines and in both xLine and M Sport trim levels. The prices for the vehicle start at Rs. 93.90 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). Here is a picture gallery showing the changes to its exterior.

2023 BMW X5: Now in pictures

Up front, the changes to the face are in line with the current design language seen on other BMW models too. It gets slimmer headlights with matrix LED adaptive headlamps.

Changes to the grille of the SUV include the addition of an illumination named 'Iconic Glow'. On the other hand, some tweaks have been made to the air intakes.

Both the front and the rear bumpers have been re-sculpted by the carmaker and now feature new geometry. The tail lamps have also been refreshed.

The X5 now rides on 21-inch alloys as standard. Like other BMW SUVs, the X5 can be specced in two trims - xLine and M Sport. The former’s exterior is in satin aluminium with roof rails as standard.

Meanwhile, the M Sport version gives the X5 some extra dose of sportiness with a reworked bumper, dark shadow rear bumper, glossy black roof rails, and trapezoidal exhaust tips.