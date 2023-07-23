CarWale
    2023 BMW X5 exterior images show off new changes

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 BMW X5 exterior images show off new changes

    - New BMW X5 recently launched in India

    - It gets many cosmetic updates and new features

    New BMW X5 launch, engine, and price details

    The 2023 BMW X5 has been introduced in India. The facelifted SUV is available with petrol and diesel engines and in both xLine and M Sport trim levels. The prices for the vehicle start at Rs. 93.90 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). Here is a picture gallery showing the changes to its exterior.

    BMW X5 Left Side View

    2023 BMW X5: Now in pictures

    BMW X5 Left Front Three Quarter

    Up front, the changes to the face are in line with the current design language seen on other BMW models too. It gets slimmer headlights with matrix LED adaptive headlamps.

    BMW X5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Changes to the grille of the SUV include the addition of an illumination named 'Iconic Glow'. On the other hand, some tweaks have been made to the air intakes.

    BMW X5 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Both the front and the rear bumpers have been re-sculpted by the carmaker and now feature new geometry. The tail lamps have also been refreshed.

    BMW X5 Left Front Three Quarter

    The X5 now rides on 21-inch alloys as standard. Like other BMW SUVs, the X5 can be specced in two trims - xLine and M Sport. The former’s exterior is in satin aluminium with roof rails as standard.

    BMW X5 Left Side View

    Meanwhile, the M Sport version gives the X5 some extra dose of sportiness with a reworked bumper, dark shadow rear bumper, glossy black roof rails, and trapezoidal exhaust tips.

    BMW X5 Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW X5 Image
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.12 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.16 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.09 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.12 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.16 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.13 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.09 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

