CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz base variant gets new features; new mid-spec variants launched

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    183 Views
    Tata Altroz base variant gets new features; new mid-spec variants launched

    - Tata Altroz updated with new variants

    - Entry-level variants get additional features

    2023 Tata Altroz launched with new features

    Tata Motors has recently updated the Altroz with two new mid-spec variants. This premium hatchback is now available in an XM variant priced at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and an XM(S) trim that costs Rs. 7.35 lakh. Even the entry-level trims get additional features, and here's the tea.

    New mid-spec XM and XM(S) variants of the Tata Altroz

    The carmaker has slotted the new XM and XM(S) variants between the base XE and the upper XM+ trims. The XM version gets a driver seat height adjuster, steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and 16-inch wheel covers. On the other hand, the XM(S) version has the same features and an electric sunroof.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    New features and additional equipment in the base variant of the Tata Altroz

    Another announcement that Tata Motors made is for the petrol manual versions of the Altroz. These will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature. Then, the entry-level XE trim gets follow-me-home lamps. Also, the XM+ and XM+S trims benefit from a reverse camera, driver seat height adjuster, and cruise control. Additionally, the XT trim will now have a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rear defogger, and 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

    2023 Tata Altroz engine and gearbox options

    The Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87bhp and 115Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel churning out 89bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Besides, the hatchback is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.

    Tata Altroz Rear Badge
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 BMW X5 exterior images show off new changes
     Next 
    2024 Skoda Superb will have 100km of range in EV mode

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33484 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32959 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33484 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32959 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz base variant gets new features; new mid-spec variants launched