Tata Altroz base variant gets new features; new mid-spec variants launched

- Tata Altroz updated with new variants

- Entry-level variants get additional features

2023 Tata Altroz launched with new features

Tata Motors has recently updated the Altroz with two new mid-spec variants. This premium hatchback is now available in an XM variant priced at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and an XM(S) trim that costs Rs. 7.35 lakh. Even the entry-level trims get additional features, and here's the tea.

New mid-spec XM and XM(S) variants of the Tata Altroz

The carmaker has slotted the new XM and XM(S) variants between the base XE and the upper XM+ trims. The XM version gets a driver seat height adjuster, steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and 16-inch wheel covers. On the other hand, the XM(S) version has the same features and an electric sunroof.

New features and additional equipment in the base variant of the Tata Altroz

Another announcement that Tata Motors made is for the petrol manual versions of the Altroz. These will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature. Then, the entry-level XE trim gets follow-me-home lamps. Also, the XM+ and XM+S trims benefit from a reverse camera, driver seat height adjuster, and cruise control. Additionally, the XT trim will now have a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rear defogger, and 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

2023 Tata Altroz engine and gearbox options

The Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87bhp and 115Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel churning out 89bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Besides, the hatchback is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.