    Weekly news roundup: Exter and Fronx CNG launched, Seltos bookings open, and ZS EV gets new ADAS features

    Jay Shah

    The previous week of July was all about SUVs! While Hyundai launched its new entry-level SUV, Maruti introduced a CNG variant of one of its Nexa SUVs. Kia opened the bookings for the new Seltos and the Citroen C3 was crash tested by Latin N CAP. 

    Hyundai Exter launched at Rs. 6 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This week, Hyundai India launched the Exter micro SUV at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had across seven variants, nine colour options, a petrol powertrain along with a CNG variant, and offers over 12 segment-first features! 

    Maruti Fronx CNG launched at Rs. 8.41 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Fronx is now available with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The prices start at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in Sigma and Delta variants. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque in the CNG guise and has a claimed ARAI-certified mileage of 28.51km/kg. 

    Kia Seltos facelift official bookings open

    Front View

    Kia India opened the official bookings for the Seltos facelift on 14 July. In a single day, the SUV gathered over 13,000 bookings. Customers willing to purchase the Seltos can make use of K-Code to avail priority delivery. 

    Citroen C3 gets zero stars in the Latin N CAP crash test

    Left Side View

    The Citroen C3 was crash tested by Latin N CAP. The hatchback was a Brazilian-spec version and it failed to score even a single star in the test. The test model was equipped with dual front airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminder for front passenger seats, and ABS with EBD. 

    BMW X5 facelift launched at Rs. 93.90 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The newest iteration of the X5 has finally made it to Indian soil. Available with a starting price of Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the luxury SUV gets revised exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and is available in both petrol and diesel engines along with a mild-hybrid system. 

    MG ZS EV gets Level 2 ADAS features 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    MG India updated the ZS EV with an enhanced ADAS feature list. The electric SUV is now available with a revised starting price of Rs. 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now equipped with over 17 Level 2 ADAS features. 

