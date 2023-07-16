CarWale
    Hyundai Exter launched: All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Exter launched: All you need to know

    Market introduction

    Hyundai launched the Exter in India on 10 July, 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level SUV is based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and sits below the Venue. The manufacturer had already commenced the bookings for the five-seater SUV last month for Rs. 11,000. Interested buyers can book the Exter from an authorised Hyundai showroom or directly from the brand’s official website. 

    Hyundai Exter variants and colours

    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

    The Exter can be had in seven variants including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Customers can choose the five-seater SUV from six monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options along with two new exclusive shades namely Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki. The monotone options include Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. 

    Hyundai Exter engine and specifications

    Engine Shot

    The Exter can be had in a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol mill generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and the CNG engine, on the other hand, is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. While both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the pure gasoline mill can also be had with an AMT unit. 

    Hyundai Exter exterior

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The exterior highlights of the Hyundai Exter include H-shaped LED DRLs and taillamps, the parametric jewel design elements all around, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, a large window area, and an SUV stance. It rides on a new set of 15-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the micro-SUV measures 3,815mm in length, 1,631mm in height, and 1,710mm in width. The wheelbase of the Exter stands at 2,450mm. 

    Hyundai Exter interior

    Infotainment System

    Inside, Hyundai offers three interior themes to choose from depending on the variant, namely, Light Sage, Cosmic Blue, and Silver. Apart from this, it gets the same dashboard layout as that of the Grand i10 Nios. It continues with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, a 4.2-inch coloured MID that supports 10 regional and two global languages, a voice-enabled sunroof, automatic climate control, footwell lights, paddle shifters, and BlueLink-connected car technology. 

    Hyundai Exter safety and features

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of safety, the Tata Punch rival comes equipped with six airbags, a dashcam with dual cameras, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, and ABS with EBD. Moreover, features like a burglar alarm, three-point seat belt, seatbelt reminder, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors are also an integral part of the package. Apart from this, Hyundai has also equipped the Exter with advanced safety features that are restricted only to the top-spec variants. This includes features like auto headlamps with escort function, rear defogger, rear parking camera, ISOFIX, and TPMS. 

    Hyundai Exter prices

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter.

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    EXRs. 6 lakh
    SRs. 7.27 lakh
    S (O)Rs. 7.42 lakh
    SXRs. 7.99 lakh
    SX(O)Rs. 8.64 lakh
    SX(O) ConnectRs. 9.32 lakh
    CNGRs. 8.24 lakh

    Hyundai Exter rivals and competition

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The rivals to the Hyundai Exter include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kwid

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

