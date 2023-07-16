641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Has two motors and AWD

Hits 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds, has top speed of 260kmph

At the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Hyundai showcased its first-ever, high-performance EV. The Ioniq 5 N is a hot hatch EV producing 641bhp and 740Nm from its dual motor setup.

What are the upgrades on the Ioniq 5 N?

Both the motors are fed through a bigger 84kWh battery pack. With an all-wheel-drive setup, the Ioniq 5 N can hit 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds. It decreases to 3.4 seconds with N Grin Boost, while the top speed is set at 260kmph.

To belt out all those 640 horses, many changes have been made both under the skin as well as visually. First up, the chassis is reinforced with increased rigidity. Even the steering columns and subframes have been reworked on.

Apart from the many hardware upgrades, the Ioniq 5 N also brings much electric wizardry in the form of features like battery preconditioning for track/drag modes, drift optimiser, torque distribution, launch control, e-shift feel, active sound, and what Hyundai calls ‘N Grin Boost’, which belts out all of its output in a boost lasting for 10 seconds.

Hyundai has also tweaked the regenerative braking of the N, improving cornering capabilities as well as 0.6G of decelerative force. Lastly, the Ioniq 5 also has a faux seven-speed DCT-like gearshift feel simulated through motor jolts and fake sounds.

Ioniq 5 N styling upgrades:

The Ioniq 5 N is 40mm wider, 80mm longer, and sits 20mm lower than the standard derivative. In a typical N manner, the N-specific blue paint scheme is present along with an aggressive body kit. Then, there are functional mesh air curtains, a rear diffuser, and side skirts, all done up in contrast black. Complementing the high-performance nature of the N are intricately designed 21-inch forged aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres specifically tuned for EVs.

On the inside, the N statement continues with many logos, bolstered sports seats wrapped in Alcantara, and a reinforced kneepad and shin support for comfort for one of those hot laps around a racetrack. While there are 10 exterior paint options for the Ioniq 5 N, the cabin gets an all-black theme with contrast blue accents.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N pricing and availability:

At the FoS, Hyundai did not divulge the pricing details of the Ioniq 5 N. Sales and delivery details are kept under covers as well. But we expect Hyundai India to offer the Ioniq 5 N in the country as well once it goes on sale in the international markets.