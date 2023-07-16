CarWale
    Maruti Invicto - Why should you buy?

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Invicto - Why should you buy?

    The Maruti Invicto is the rebadged version of the Toyota Hycross and carries over its hybrid tech and to a great extent, it also looks like it. The question then arises whether, should you buy the Invicto over the Hycross or for that matter over any other three-row SUV in the same price range. We think you should and here’s why. 

    What’s good about the Invicto?

    Firstly, the Invicto is Maruti’s flagship SUV and sits above the Grand Vitara in the brand’s SUV portfolio. It borrows the hybrid powertrain from the Hycross making it a fuel-efficient model. Secondly, Invicto currently has a shorter waiting period of under one year as compared to Hycross where customers will have to wait for nearly two long years. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Invicto is retailed through Nexa outlets and will also benefit from Maruti’s widespread service network. Lastly, the Invicto is cheaper than the Hycross by Rs. 1 lakh making it a value-for-money alternative to its DNA cousin. 

    What’s not so good about the Invicto?

    Rear Seats

    While the Invicto is more affordable than the Hycross, it does miss out on some features. This is mainly because it cuts down on the nine-speaker JBL sound system, gets smaller 17-inch wheels, omits the second-row Ottoman seats with power adjustment.

    Best variant of the Invicto to buy? 

    The Invicto can be had in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variants of which the former can be had with a seven and an eight-seat layout. While the Zeta Plus costs Rs. 24.79 lakh, the Alpha Plus demands a premium of Rs. 3.63 lakh and is priced at Rs. 28.42 lakh. 

    Dashboard

    For the extra dough, the Alpha Plus is equipped with an electrically-adjustable driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and second-row armrest with cup holders.

    On the safety front, the top-spec variant gets a 360-degree camera with front parking sensors and Suzuki Connect telematics. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    If you want your Invicto to be loaded with feel-good and convenience features, we recommend the Alpha Plus trim. However, the Zeta Plus saves also saves a significant premium while offering the same hybrid powertrain. Notably, no variant of the Invicto gets ADAS tech. 

    Engine and specifications of the Maruti Invicto

    Engine Shot

    The Invicto is a strong hybrid SUV and borrows the powertrain from the Toyota Hycross. The power comes from a 2.0-litre Atkinson petrol motor that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack. While the petrol motor puts out 150bhp and 188Nm, the electric motor is tuned to produce 112bhp. The Invicto claims an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.24kmpl. 

    Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Maruti Invicto

    VariantsPrices, ex-showroom
    Invicto Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus 7-seaterRs. 24.79 lakh
    Invicto Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus 8-seaterRs. 24.84 lakh
    Invicto Strong Hybrid Alpha Plus 7-seaterRs. 28.42 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
