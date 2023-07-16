CarWale
    Hyundai Exter accessories details with prices

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Exter is offered in seven trims and two powertrain options

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Hyundai India launched its new micro-SUV, the Exter in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV competes alongside the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the segment. It is available in seven trims and two powertrain options. And, in this article, we have listed the exterior and interior accessories of the Exter with the prices.

    Hyundai Exter variants and colour options

    The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect. As for its colour options, customers can choose from Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

    Exterior accessories of the Hyundai Exter:

    AccessoriesPrices
    Rear windshield garnishRs. 1,299
    Door handle chromeRs. 1,249
    ORVM – Piano Black garnishRs. 1,499
    Twin hood scoopRs. 999
    Door edge guard Rs. 399
    Front and rear scoopRs. 1,299
    Bumper corner protectorRs. 1,399
    Door finger guard – filmRs. 399
    MudguardRs. 329

    Interior accessories of the new Hyundai Exter:

    Front and rear window sunshadeRs. 2,740
    Rear windshield sunshadeRs. 1,499
    3D boot matRs. 1,489
    Scuff-plate (non-illuminated)Rs. 1,189
    Headrest cushionsRs. 1,299

    Common accessories package of the new Exter

    Apart from the above-listed exclusive items for the new Exter, Hyundai is also offering a few common accessories such as a wireless charger, car back seat organiser, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, safety kit, air purifier, and more.

    
