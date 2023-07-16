Hyundai Exter accessories details with prices

- Exter is offered in seven trims and two powertrain options

- Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai India launched its new micro-SUV, the Exter in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV competes alongside the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the segment. It is available in seven trims and two powertrain options. And, in this article, we have listed the exterior and interior accessories of the Exter with the prices.

Hyundai Exter variants and colour options

The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect. As for its colour options, customers can choose from Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

Exterior accessories of the Hyundai Exter:

Accessories Prices Rear windshield garnish Rs. 1,299 Door handle chrome Rs. 1,249 ORVM – Piano Black garnish Rs. 1,499 Twin hood scoop Rs. 999 Door edge guard Rs. 399 Front and rear scoop Rs. 1,299 Bumper corner protector Rs. 1,399 Door finger guard – film Rs. 399 Mudguard Rs. 329

Interior accessories of the new Hyundai Exter:

Front and rear window sunshade Rs. 2,740 Rear windshield sunshade Rs. 1,499 3D boot mat Rs. 1,489 Scuff-plate (non-illuminated) Rs. 1,189 Headrest cushions Rs. 1,299

Common accessories package of the new Exter

Apart from the above-listed exclusive items for the new Exter, Hyundai is also offering a few common accessories such as a wireless charger, car back seat organiser, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, safety kit, air purifier, and more.