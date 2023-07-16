Hyundai Exter accessories details with prices

- Exter is offered in seven trims and two powertrain options
- Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai India launched its new micro-SUV, the Exter in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV competes alongside the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the segment. It is available in seven trims and two powertrain options. And, in this article, we have listed the exterior and interior accessories of the Exter with the prices.
Hyundai Exter variants and colour options
The Exter SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect. As for its colour options, customers can choose from Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.
Exterior accessories of the Hyundai Exter:
|Accessories
|Prices
|Rear windshield garnish
|Rs. 1,299
|Door handle chrome
|Rs. 1,249
|ORVM – Piano Black garnish
|Rs. 1,499
|Twin hood scoop
|Rs. 999
|Door edge guard
|Rs. 399
|Front and rear scoop
|Rs. 1,299
|Bumper corner protector
|Rs. 1,399
|Door finger guard – film
|Rs. 399
|Mudguard
|Rs. 329
Interior accessories of the new Hyundai Exter:
|Front and rear window sunshade
|Rs. 2,740
|Rear windshield sunshade
|Rs. 1,499
|3D boot mat
|Rs. 1,489
|Scuff-plate (non-illuminated)
|Rs. 1,189
|Headrest cushions
|Rs. 1,299
Common accessories package of the new Exter
Apart from the above-listed exclusive items for the new Exter, Hyundai is also offering a few common accessories such as a wireless charger, car back seat organiser, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, safety kit, air purifier, and more.