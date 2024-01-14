CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices hiked by Rs. 10,000

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices hiked by Rs. 10,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 46.05 lakh 
    • Gets a claimed range of 631km on a single charge

    Unveiled back in December 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale in the country in January 2023. This is the second electric offering from the brand after the Hyundai Kona and is offered in a single, fully loaded variant. Now, the manufacturer has hiked the prices of this Kia EV6-rival by Rs. 10,000, giving it a new price tag of Rs. 46,05,000 (ex-showroom).

    Propelling the Ioniq 5 is a 72.5kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to produce 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, this electric car sports twin 12.5-inch screens - each for the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it comes with an eight-speaker Bose audio system, vehicle-to-load, active air flaps, powered and ventilated front seats, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

    The rivals to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include the Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 48.83 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 48.84 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 48.87 Lakh
    PuneRs. 48.83 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 55.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 48.84 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 48.83 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.78 Lakh

