Hyundai Ioniq 5 prices hiked by Rs. 10,000

Prices in India start from Rs. 46.05 lakh

Gets a claimed range of 631km on a single charge

Unveiled back in December 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale in the country in January 2023. This is the second electric offering from the brand after the Hyundai Kona and is offered in a single, fully loaded variant. Now, the manufacturer has hiked the prices of this Kia EV6-rival by Rs. 10,000, giving it a new price tag of Rs. 46,05,000 (ex-showroom).

Propelling the Ioniq 5 is a 72.5kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to produce 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. This pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger and returns an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single, fully charged battery.

In terms of features, this electric car sports twin 12.5-inch screens - each for the infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it comes with an eight-speaker Bose audio system, vehicle-to-load, active air flaps, powered and ventilated front seats, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

The rivals to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include the Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.