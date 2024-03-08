Is this America’s response to the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

To be sold with two battery-size options

Claimed range of 480km

American EV brand Rivian has unveiled its new mid-size platform which underpins their all-new R2 and R3 models. The R2 is a family-size electric SUV but it’s the smaller R3 which seems interesting to us. It’s got the same modern yet retro design that we have seen in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The R3 is a midsize crossover that is rather compact on dimensions but is claimed to offer big in terms of performance and off-road capability. The R3X is a performance variant of the R3 offering even more potential both on and off the road. The R2 and R3 will feature two battery sizes. The larger pack has a claimed range of around 480km on a single charge and offers 0-100kmph acceleration in under three seconds for the quickest powertrain configuration.

All-new platform

The R2 and R3 are built on an all-new midsize vehicle platform. This platform consolidates and eliminates parts thanks to its design, including the use of high-pressure die castings, a structural battery unit where the top of the pack also serves as the floor, and closure systems that reduce complexity. The R2 and R3 also utilise Rivian's drive unit platform and internally developed network architecture, computer topology and software stack.

Tri-motor variants

Leveraging Rivian's in-house drive unit platform, there will be single-motor (RWD), dual-motor (AWD), and tri-motor (two motors in the rear and one in the front) configurations, with the quickest configuration delivering 0-100kmph in under three seconds.

Pricing for the R2 is expected to start around $45,000 (Rs 37.23 lakh), and the R3 will be priced below R2, making Rivian vehicles accessible to more people.