MG Motor India sells 4,532 units in February 2024

MG recently rolled out updates for the Comet EV, Hector, and the ZS EV

M-o-M growth stood at 18 per cent

MG Motor India retailed a total of 4,532 units in February 2024. The carmaker sold 3,825 units in the previous month (January 2024), thus registering an M-o-M growth of 18 per cent. Further, EVs contributed to approximately 33 per cent of the total sales last month.

Currently, MG is said to be gearing up to work on potential logistic issues due to disruption in global shipping as a consequence of various international events. Simultaneously, the brand is expected to launch the facelifted Gloster in the coming months.

Earlier this month, MG introduced updated versions of the ZS EV and Comet EV. While the former received two new variants, the Comet EV saw a slew of changes including changes to the variant names, new features, and the arrival of an optional fast charger. The Hector also witnessed the addition of new variants, along with a massive price cut for the base variant, details of which are available on our website.