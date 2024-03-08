CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line Abyss Black spied at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta N Line Abyss Black spied at dealership
    • Available in two variants
    • Prices to be announced on 11 March, 2024

    Hyundai India is gearing up to reveal the performance-induced version of the Creta in the country in a few days. We already know about the variants, specifications, exterior design, and interior of the Creta N Line. In our previous article, we brought real-world images of the signature Thunder Blue colour of the Creta N Line, now we have got our hands on the Abyss Black version of the upcoming SUV.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Grille

    The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10, across three monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The primary colours include Atlas White, Abyss Black, and Titan Grey Matte. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour options can be had with Thunder Blue, Shadow Grey, and Atlas White, all with Abyss Black roof.

    Under the hood, the Creta N Line will be bundled with the sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of generating a power output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the model will be available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the automaker is yet to reveal the prices of the Creta N Line, we already got exclusive information of the Creta N Line waiting period. The bookings of the model are currently open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with an estimated delivery timeline of six to eight weeks.

    Source: IndianSpeedZone

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
