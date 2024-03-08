Hyundai Creta N Line Abyss Black spied at dealership

Available in two variants

Prices to be announced on 11 March, 2024

Hyundai India is gearing up to reveal the performance-induced version of the Creta in the country in a few days. We already know about the variants, specifications, exterior design, and interior of the Creta N Line. In our previous article, we brought real-world images of the signature Thunder Blue colour of the Creta N Line, now we have got our hands on the Abyss Black version of the upcoming SUV.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10, across three monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The primary colours include Atlas White, Abyss Black, and Titan Grey Matte. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour options can be had with Thunder Blue, Shadow Grey, and Atlas White, all with Abyss Black roof.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will be bundled with the sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of generating a power output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the model will be available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

While the automaker is yet to reveal the prices of the Creta N Line, we already got exclusive information of the Creta N Line waiting period. The bookings of the model are currently open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with an estimated delivery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Source: IndianSpeedZone