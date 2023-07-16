CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    123 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: What to expect

    - Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will come in 2024

    - Gets petrol and diesel engine options

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe unveiled globally

    Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled the new CLE Coupe globally. It is the latest addition to the carmaker's line-up that will replace both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes. Additionally, a convertible version of this coupe will also be introduced later. Here's all that we can expect from the CLE Coupe, which will make it to the Indian market as well.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Left Front Three Quarter

    Design and styling of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

    The 2024 Mercedes CLE Coupe combines the styling elements from both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes. It features slim LED headlamps, a trapezoidal grille, and full LED taillamps connected by a dark red accent. Other styling elements include short overhangs, large wheel arches, and a sloping boot lid, giving the CLE Coupe a sporty look. It terms of its dimensions, it measures 4,850mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and 1,428mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

    2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe interior

    The new CLE's interior features a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch, vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. It's equipped with the brand's latest UI and comes with several connected features and tech. The Coupe has a four-seater configuration with integrated headrests and four-way lumbar support functions. Moreover, the CLE comes standard with a 17-speaker Burmester surround system with Dolby Atmos. The optional features include seat ventilation and a seven-zone massage function.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Dashboard

    Powertrain options of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

    The 2024 CLE Coupe is available with a range of engine options globally. This includes four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with the choice of either rear or all-wheel drive. The entry-level CLE 200d is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 194bhp and 441Nm of torque. Its petrol version gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mill that produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, which sends power to the rear wheels. Then, there's a CLE 300 4MATIC with the same petrol engine, but it is tuned to churn out 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. The automaker has equipped all engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system that offers an additional 23bhp of power. Additionally, the top-spec CLE 450 4MATIC gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged unit producing 370bhp and 500Nm of torque. It sends power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. This Coupe can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 249kmph.

    Launch timeline for the India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

    The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is set to be launched in the US in early 2024. It is expected to make it to India around the same time. It will compete with other luxury coupes like the BMW 4 Series, although the official price has not been announced yet.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Monsoon Shield Camp: All you need to know
     Next 
    Weekly news roundup: Exter and Fronx CNG launched, Seltos bookings open, and ZS EV gets new ADAS features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1123 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2914 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.84 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan STO
    Lamborghini Huracan STO
    Rs. 4.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1123 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2914 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: What to expect