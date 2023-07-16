India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe: What to expect

- Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will come in 2024

- Gets petrol and diesel engine options

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe unveiled globally

Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled the new CLE Coupe globally. It is the latest addition to the carmaker's line-up that will replace both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes. Additionally, a convertible version of this coupe will also be introduced later. Here's all that we can expect from the CLE Coupe, which will make it to the Indian market as well.

Design and styling of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

The 2024 Mercedes CLE Coupe combines the styling elements from both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes. It features slim LED headlamps, a trapezoidal grille, and full LED taillamps connected by a dark red accent. Other styling elements include short overhangs, large wheel arches, and a sloping boot lid, giving the CLE Coupe a sporty look. It terms of its dimensions, it measures 4,850mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and 1,428mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe interior

The new CLE's interior features a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch, vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. It's equipped with the brand's latest UI and comes with several connected features and tech. The Coupe has a four-seater configuration with integrated headrests and four-way lumbar support functions. Moreover, the CLE comes standard with a 17-speaker Burmester surround system with Dolby Atmos. The optional features include seat ventilation and a seven-zone massage function.

Powertrain options of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

The 2024 CLE Coupe is available with a range of engine options globally. This includes four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with the choice of either rear or all-wheel drive. The entry-level CLE 200d is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 194bhp and 441Nm of torque. Its petrol version gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mill that produces 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, which sends power to the rear wheels. Then, there's a CLE 300 4MATIC with the same petrol engine, but it is tuned to churn out 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. The automaker has equipped all engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system that offers an additional 23bhp of power. Additionally, the top-spec CLE 450 4MATIC gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged unit producing 370bhp and 500Nm of torque. It sends power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. This Coupe can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 249kmph.

Launch timeline for the India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is set to be launched in the US in early 2024. It is expected to make it to India around the same time. It will compete with other luxury coupes like the BMW 4 Series, although the official price has not been announced yet.