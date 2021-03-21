New Mercedes-AMG C43 continues testing ahead of debut

- 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 will get styling updates

- The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid motor

Mercedes-Benz continues testing the C43 AMG ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. Based on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class that was unveiled earlier this year, new spy images reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule in Sweden.

While the camouflage does cover up a healthy dose of the exterior design, the spy images of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG C43 reveal a few features such as the Panamericana grille and four round exhaust tips at the rear. We also expect updates in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The most significant change to the new Mercedes-AMG C43 will lie under the hood. The good old 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 motor will make way for a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill with hybrid assistance. This powertrain is expected to produce 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. The model is expected to be followed by the new C63 AMG, which is likely to arrive early next year.