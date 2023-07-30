2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe interior images: New features at a glance

- India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe in photos

- Launch in early 2024

What we know so far about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

The all-new Mercedes CLE Coupe is the latest addition to the brand's global product line-up. It's expected to come in petrol and diesel hybrid powertrains and replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. This will be confirmed closer to the launch, which is expected to happen by the end of this year or early next year. We have already covered its exterior photo gallery and now, all other specifications are detailed through this interior image gallery.

India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe cabin and features in images

The 2024 CLE Coupe's cabin gets a free-standing 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It certainly looks good and is configurable as well.

Then, there's a vertically-positioned 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. It runs on the brand's latest MBUX system with a host of connected features and tech.

Other noteworthy features include 64-colour ambient lighting and a 17-speaker Burmester 3D surround system that features Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

Besides, the CLE Coupe has a 2+2 seating configuration. Its front seats get integrated headrests, heating, and four-way lumbar support functions as standard.

To add to the convenience further, customers can opt for seat ventilation and a seven-zone massage function as well.