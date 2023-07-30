India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe image gallery: Exterior at a glance

- 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe unveiled globally

- Receives new styling

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe launch, price, competition

Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the 2024 CLE Coupe globally that might go on to replace the C-Class Coupe and the E-Class Coupe. It will first go on sale globally in November 2023 or early 2024, and will make it to the Indian market as well. Moreover, it will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a hybrid system. A price range is yet to be announced for the coupe, but it is expected to compete with the BMW4 Series.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe styling in photos

In terms of its dimensions, the CLE Coupe measures 4,850mm in length. This makes it the largest coupe in the mid-size segment of luxury sedans.

Then, the car is 1,860mm wide and 1,428mm tall. The carmaker also says that the CLE Coupe's wheelbase is 25mm longer than the C-Class Coupe, thus lending it more space inside.

But before getting inside, let's get to the styling elements of this CLE Coupe. A closer look hints that these have been borrowed from both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes.

The car looks fresh from the front with nice slim LED headlights, a trapezoidal grille, and sculpted bumpers with short overhangs.

Move towards its sides, and you'll notice large wheel arches and a sloping boot lid that lends the car its 'Coupe' styling.

Its rear overhang is also short and the sporty look is completed by full-LED taillights. These are connected with a dark red trim piece like many other sedans with the brand's three-pointed star.