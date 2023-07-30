CarWale
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe image gallery: Exterior at a glance

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe image gallery: Exterior at a glance

    - 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe unveiled globally

    - Receives new styling

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe launch, price, competition

    Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the 2024 CLE Coupe globally that might go on to replace the C-Class Coupe and the E-Class Coupe. It will first go on sale globally in November 2023 or early 2024, and will make it to the Indian market as well. Moreover, it will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a hybrid system. A price range is yet to be announced for the coupe, but it is expected to compete with the BMW4 Series.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

    2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe styling in photos

    In terms of its dimensions, the CLE Coupe measures 4,850mm in length. This makes it the largest coupe in the mid-size segment of luxury sedans.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Front View

    Then, the car is 1,860mm wide and 1,428mm tall. The carmaker also says that the CLE Coupe's wheelbase is 25mm longer than the C-Class Coupe, thus lending it more space inside.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Rear View

    But before getting inside, let's get to the styling elements of this CLE Coupe. A closer look hints that these have been borrowed from both the C-Class and E-Class Coupes.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

    The car looks fresh from the front with nice slim LED headlights, a trapezoidal grille, and sculpted bumpers with short overhangs.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Left Side View

    Move towards its sides, and you'll notice large wheel arches and a sloping boot lid that lends the car its 'Coupe' styling.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

    Its rear overhang is also short and the sporty look is completed by full-LED taillights. These are connected with a dark red trim piece like many other sedans with the brand's three-pointed star.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Left Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
