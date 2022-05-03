CarWale
    New car launches in India in May 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New car launches in India in May 2022

    May 2022 will witness a slew of car launches across brands and segments. The varied range includes a hybrid sedan, a full-size SUV,  a new variant for a compact SUV, and two EVs. What all does this month have in store in terms of car launches? Let's find out.

    Honda City e:HEV

    The Honda City e:HEV, also known as the City hybrid, will be launched in India on 4 May, 2022. Bookings for the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 21,000. To know more about the hybrid sedan, click here and read our review.

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

    Skoda is working on a sportier iteration of the Kushaq SUV, known as the Kushaq Monte Carlo. To be launched in India on 9 May, 2022, the new variant from the Czech brand gets cosmetic updates and new features, details of which are available here.

    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new India-spec C-Class on 5 May, followed by the launch and price announcement that is scheduled to take place on 10 May, 2022. Unveiled last year, the rival to the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and the  Jaguar XE will get a revised exterior design and refreshed interiors. Also on offer could be hybrid engines at launch. To know more about the updated model, click here.

    BMW i4

    BMW showcased the i4 in the country last week, and the company has now confirmed that the model will be launched on 26 May, 2022. Expected to be available in a single variant known as eDrive 40, which features a 83.9kWh battery pack. This variant produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque, and is claimed to offer a WLTP-certified range of 590kms. To know more about the i4, click here.

    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep unveiled the Meridian seven-seat SUV in the country last month. The carmaker is now expected to launch the Compass-based model in mid-May. The Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit, power is sent to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. We have driven the Meridian and you can read our review here.

    Kia EV6

    The Kia EV6 will be the brand's first electric vehicle in India, bookings for which are scheduled to begin on 26 May. To be imported via the CBU route, the model is globally offered with a choice of two battery packs including a 58kWh unit and a 77.4kWh unit. To know all about the EV6, click here.

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India tomorrow

