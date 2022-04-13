CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch on 10 May; official bookings open

    Jay Shah

    474 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch on 10 May; official bookings open

    - Bookings open for Mercedes-Benz customers

    - New Mercedes-Benz C-Class can be reserved for Rs 50,000

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the new C-Class will make its India debut next month on 10 May, 2022. Starting today, the luxury carmaker has commenced bookings exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers while other prospective buyers can make their reservations from 1 May, 2022. The new C-Class can be booked for Rs 50,000 and will be available in three variants at launch – C200, C300d, and C220d.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the C-Class will now feature the new revised front grille, sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped integrated DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and alloys that could range from 17-inch to 19-inch in size. Overall, the luxury sedan looks like a scaled-down version of the flagship S-Class sedan. The C-Class will also be offered with a host of customisation options. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Dashboard

    The highlight of the cabin will be the massive vertically stacked 9.5inch touchscreen infotainment that rests diagonally on the centre console. Besides this, the new C-Class will have an all-digital driver’s display, active steering assist, a 360-degree camera, ‘Hey Mercedes’ connected car tech, and more. 

    While the C200 petrol guise and the C300d diesel derivative will be offered at launch, the C220d is likely to be introduced at a later date. 

    With the update, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will renew its rivalry will the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Jaguar XE, Skoda Superb, and Volvo S60

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 58.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 58.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 61.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 60.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 55.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 60.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 55.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 56.51 Lakh

