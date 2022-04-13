CarWale
    2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Honda City e:HEV hybrid will be offered in two variants 

    - The price announcement and launch of the new version is likely to take place in the coming weeks 

    Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the City hybrid for the local market tomorrow. The model, to be called the City e:HEV, is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Earlier this week, the City e;HEV was teased, details of which are available here.

    In terms of exterior updates, the new Honda City hybrid will feature a mesh-type upper grille, fog lights garnish, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the e:HEV logo on the boot lid, body coloured trunk lip spoiler, and a diffuser for the rear bumper.

    The interiors of the 2022 Honda City hybrid will come equipped with a dual-tone Ivory and Black interior theme, an e:HEV power flow display on the instrument cluster, and gloss dark wood garnish for the instrument panel. Features on the model will include Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), an electric parking brake, auto-hold function, and all four disc brakes. The City e:HEV will also get the Honda Sensing suite and you can read all about it here.

    Propelling the upcoming Honda City e:HEV hybrid version will be a 1.5-litre, NA Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an e-CVT unit, with an expected combined power output of 108bhp and 253Nm of torque.

