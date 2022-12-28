CarWale

    Top hybrid cars launched in 2022

    Jay Shah

    Top hybrid cars launched in 2022

    While the cost of fossil fuel is on a constant rise and the EV transition continues to be slow with the increasing charging infrastructure, hybrid cars make for a viable option today. Here, we have compiled a list of the top hybrid cars that were launched in India in 2022. 

    Honda City eHEV

    Honda Cars India . The City hybrid makes use of a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to produce a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked to an e-CVT unit and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. the Honda City hybrid is sold alongside the standard City and costs Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 lakh more. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    The Toyota Innova Hycross was the biggest game changer in 2022. Making its transition from a real-wheel-drive diesel-powered MPV, the Hycross also moved to a new monocoque architecture. Moreover, the Hycross is offered with a gasoline as well as a petrol-hybrid powertrain. With prices starting at Rs 18.30 lakh for the standard version, the top-spec hybrid version costs Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hycross is aggressively priced and comes loaded with a plethora of premium and modern features. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    The Grand Vitara was Maruti Suzuki’s rival to the cut-throat mid-size SUV segment. Armed with a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain, the Grand Vitara boasts a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl and is festooned with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Toyota Hyryder 

    If you’re on a budget and want your next purchase to be a hybrid car under Rs 25 lakh, the Toyota Hyryder is your best bet. It gets the same mild and strong hybrid technology as its elder sibling, Hycross albeit a smaller capacity 1.5-litre petrol motor. While its feature list overlaps with the new Grand Vitara, the Hyryder carries a distinct exterior design and styling, making it visually different from the former. 

