New Honda City e:HEV hybrid teased; variant details leaked

- The 2022 Honda City hybrid will be offered in two variants

- The new version will be unveiled in India on 14 April

Honda Cars India has teased the City e:HEV ahead of its unveiling in India which is scheduled to take place later this week. The variant details of the sedan’s upcoming hybrid version have also been leaked.

As seen in the teaser image, the Honda City hybrid will be offered in the ZX trim and will get the e:HEV badging on the boot lid. The model also features wrap-around LED tail lights. We expect the model to be offered with all the features of the top-end version.

In terms of variants, the new Honda City e:HEV hybrid variant will be offered in two variants including V (i-MMD) and ZX (i-MMD). The latter will also come equipped with the signature Honda Sensing technology.

We expect the 2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be powered by a 1.5-litre, NA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors. The petrol motor produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while the electric motors produce a combined output of 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a seven-speed DCT unit with shift-by-wire. To know more about the City e:HEV, click here.