CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid teased; variant details leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,788 Views
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid teased; variant details leaked

    - The 2022 Honda City hybrid will be offered in two variants 

    - The new version will be unveiled in India on 14 April

    Honda Cars India has teased the City e:HEV ahead of its unveiling in India which is scheduled to take place later this week. The variant details of the sedan’s upcoming hybrid version have also been leaked.

    As seen in the teaser image, the Honda City hybrid will be offered in the ZX trim and will get the e:HEV badging on the boot lid. The model also features wrap-around LED tail lights. We expect the model to be offered with all the features of the top-end version.

    Honda City Hybrid Right Side View

    In terms of variants, the new Honda City e:HEV hybrid variant will be offered in two variants including V (i-MMD) and ZX (i-MMD). The latter will also come equipped with the signature Honda Sensing technology.

    We expect the 2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be powered by a 1.5-litre, NA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors. The petrol motor produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while the electric motors produce a combined output of 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a seven-speed DCT unit with shift-by-wire. To know more about the City e:HEV, click here.

    Honda City Hybrid Image
    Honda City Hybrid
    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in India on 9 June
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite prices hiked; select variants discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Hybrid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Honda City Hybrid Right Side View
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3364 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3364 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Honda City e:HEV hybrid teased; variant details leaked