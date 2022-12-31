Introduction

These are seven cars from 2022 you can’t go wrong with. How did we arrive at this list? We looked into what we call ‘Fitness of Purpose’.

Simply put, if a car is designed to be a sports car, it better be great dynamically, look fantastic, and be fun to drive. That’s its 'purpose'. Similarly, if a car is designed to be a family car, it better be comfortable, spacious, easy to get in and out of, fuel-efficient and easy to drive. Whether it looks fantastic, handles like a dream, or sounds like a million bucks, is secondary. Its 'purpose' is to be the best set of wheels to cart a family around.

So, with ‘Fitness of Purpose’ in mind, these are the best cars from 2022.

The Fun Hatchback: Citroen C3 Turbo

As a hatchback for its price, the Citroen C3 is lacking. Yes, it is spacious, comfortable, and easy to drive. But, it doesn’t have enough content or features to justify its asking price. That changes somewhat with the turbo version. The turbo with its lack of hygiene features is expensive too. But, it satisfies an itch no other hatchback in this class does - to be fast and fun.

It stems from its Puretech 110 three-cylinder engine. With almost 110bhp and nearly 200Nm of torque, it can hit 100kmph from a standstill in a little over 10 seconds. Plus, the engine likes to rev and sounds good when you push it. The car handles and brakes well, and it makes for a fun and engaging car to drive.

And, it remains a spacious, comfortable, practical car, nonetheless.

The Family SUV: Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid

There is a reason Maruti still commands the highest market share in the Indian car market; over 40 per cent. It does make easy-to-drive, easy-to-live with, easy-to-maintain, and fuel-efficient cars, which work flawlessly in city environments.

Are Marutis the most comfortable, dynamic, technologically advanced or best-equipped cars in their class? Not necessarily. And they don’t always fare well in NCAP tests either. But, as cars that the average Indian needs, enjoys, and likes owning - especially when living in the city - Maruti cars have it covered.

The Grand Vitara, in the strong hybrid guise, fits this mould perfectly. It has a strong road presence. It has a clean, ergonomically sound, and well-put-together interior. It is spacious and easy to get in and out of. It has good visibility and a comfortable ride. And, with the hybrid, it is fuel-efficient too. If someone wants a no-nonsense, peace-of-mind compact SUV for five - primarily for city use, mind - one need not look beyond the Grand Vitara.

It’s not an outstanding car, but it checks the right boxes.

The Family MPV: Kia Carens

One of Kia Carens' strongest traits is versatility. It works flawlessly in the city, on the highway, on poor roads, and wherever else one might want to take the family. It is also spacious, comfortable and feature-rich. Plus, as a package, it is well-priced as well.

Plus, not only is the Carens a good family car, but it is also good to be chauffeured in to work and back, and to drive. Now, it isn’t the most engaging car to drive, but it isn't tiring, nervous, or tedious either. As we said - it is a versatile family car, which you can’t go wrong with. And that’s why it’s on our list.

The Ideal Sedan: Honda City eHEV

Sedans as body styles are becoming unpopular by the day. But, if you still wanted a sedan and a quintessential one - something that was spacious, current, and sensible - the Honda City Hybrid would be our pick. Yes, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia are newer cars, but cost-cutting on these cars is a little too obvious for our liking.

Now, the Honda City eHEV might not be for the pure driving enthusiast; that title goes to the 1.5-litre manual Slavia. But, it combines traditional sedan values of ease of driving, comfort, and good driving dynamics with new-age tech like ADAS and a hybrid powertrain, so well, it makes for a near-ideal sedan in our book. And, it has fantastic residual values.

The Premium SUV: Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson costs over Rs 40 lakh in its top spec, diesel, automatic, all-wheel drive trim. This puts it against the likes of the Citroen C5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Given how good the latter two are in their own right, the Tucson still manages to pack a meaner punch than them, making it a default buy in this class.

It looks good. And, itIt’ is roomy, practical, and well-equipped; just the things one wants in a premium family SUV. Furthermore, it has new tech in the form of ADAS and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. So, when the going gets tough - slippery, -10 degree, ice road over a 13,000 feet mountain pass kind of tough - the Tucson still feels as much at home as it does dropping the kids off to school. And that's the SUV box thoroughly checked. No wonder it makes this list.

The Evolved MPV: Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross prices are just out, and it’s well priced in our book. Especially when you look at the value proposition compared to the Innovas of yore. Now, for a more detailed understanding of everything about the new Innova - from trims to features and, in fact, how it drives - you can check out our other detailed articles on the subject. Now, having completely turned the Crysta formula on its head from the hardy truck approach to a car-like monocoque deserves praise. It now makes Innova more relevant than before. It makes it friendlier and more broad-based. And with Toyota giving the Hycross a more SUV-like demeanour and an efficient petrol-hybrid powertrain, it now makes sense even for those looking at a limited-use city car. It checks so many usage boxes now that it’s almost become a do-it-all urban purchase.

The Ultimate Electric: BMW iX

It is mind-bogglingly fast. And agile. Especially for something that looks so big, so buff, and so unathletic. It has linear, unadulterated dynamic responses. It will hit 100kmph in about six seconds. And that is just the start.

Show it the shortest stretch of straight road, and it will flirt with 200kmph before you know it. And with no real sound accompanying it, it looks so effortless. If this is the future of performance, count me in, because this is properly addictive.

Plus, beyond that only-a-mother-could-love odd looks, it is agreeable. And unique. Interiors are refreshing, if not unconventional; the joys of being a born-electric platform. And, it has the features and driving aids to support its stratospheric price tag of almost 1.2 crore, ex-showroom.

In terms of electric specs, it will cover 400km of real-world mileage before it runs out of juice. And when it does, and if you happen to have a DC fast charger - which you would, given you are buying such an expensive car - it will be ready to tear up the road again in under 1.5 hours.