    New Citroen eC3 spied ahead of debut; engine bay reveals electric motor and more details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Citroen eC3 spied ahead of debut; engine bay reveals electric motor and more details

    - The Citroen eC3 is expected to debut by the end of this month

    - The carmaker will not be participating in the Auto Expo 2023

    Citroen is likely to be in the last stages of testing the eC3, the electric version of the brand’s hatchback that was launched in India in July 2022, with prices starting at Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). New spy pictures reveal more details of the upcoming model that could debut by the end of the month.

    Citroen C3 EV Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy shots, test mules of the Citroen eC3 were spotted at a charging station in India. The units remain largely uncamouflaged save for the right front fender, which is where the company will mount the charging outlet. A peek under the hood also reveals the electric motor, while the battery pack is likely to be positioned far lower.

    Citroen C3 EV Engine Shot

    We expect the Citroen eC3 to be powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack capable of returning a range of 200-250km on a single charge. Earlier this week, the interiors of the upcoming electric vehicle that will rival the likes of the Tata Tiago.EV were leaked too.

    Image Source

    Citroen C3 EV Image
    Citroen C3 EV
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen C3 EV Gallery

